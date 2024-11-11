Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,117 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 218,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $189,875,000 after buying an additional 730,465 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,010,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $43,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Comcast by 39.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 313,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 88,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

