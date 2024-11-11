Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIGH. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,077,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,035,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after buying an additional 181,289 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 1,270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 161,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 149,832 shares during the period.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

HIGH stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

