Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 161.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,437 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 520.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 251,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $105.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $147.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

