Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 742.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.64.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $613.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.03 and its 200 day moving average is $551.74. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 243.82%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

