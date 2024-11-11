Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 742.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.64.
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of MCK stock opened at $613.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.03 and its 200 day moving average is $551.74. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 243.82%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- What is a support level?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.