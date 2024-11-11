Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WEC opened at $97.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $100.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.77.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 81.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,208.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

