Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,311 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in SEA by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

SEA Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SE opened at $93.56 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.31 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.