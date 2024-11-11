Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lifeway Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LWAY opened at $23.06 on Monday. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $240,444.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,191.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $89,617.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085,549 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,482.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $240,444.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,191.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,078 shares of company stock valued at $707,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LWAY. Noble Financial downgraded Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

