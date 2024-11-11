Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lightspeed Commerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $277.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 10.5% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.