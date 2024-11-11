Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 1.5% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in POSCO by 3.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 16.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

POSCO Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:PKX opened at $56.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

