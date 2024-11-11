Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 337 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Sanofi by 3.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Sanofi by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 28.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $58.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

