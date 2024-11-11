Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Natera by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $134.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.91. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. Natera’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $1,452,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $235,955.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,208.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,464 shares of company stock worth $5,849,977 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.