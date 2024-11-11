Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 97,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 97.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 29.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $30.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $31.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.44 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kornit Digital

About Kornit Digital

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.