Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,595 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,398,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 84,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 87,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000.

Shares of PAR opened at $74.24 on Monday. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

