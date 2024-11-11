Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Lisata Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lisata Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lisata Therapeutics stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. Lisata Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

