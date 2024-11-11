LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Benchmark

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie raised LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Shares of RAMP opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,491.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,491.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $495,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 4,575.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 187.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

