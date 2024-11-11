Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $564.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $578.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

