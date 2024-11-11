Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $574.70 and last traded at $573.62. 262,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,051,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $564.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

The company has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $578.06 and a 200 day moving average of $522.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

