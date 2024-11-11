Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 106,060 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,060 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $114.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $135.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

