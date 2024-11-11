Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 175,025 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,025 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $119,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after buying an additional 37,491 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 822,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,422,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $167.71 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $394.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

