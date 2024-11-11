Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,889,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $165.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $165.52.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

