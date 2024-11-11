Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $27.12 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $27,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price target (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $319.77 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.73 and its 200-day moving average is $340.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

