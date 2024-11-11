Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $36.88 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 298,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,316,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $405.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.79 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $403.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.04.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

