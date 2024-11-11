Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 75,194 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $21,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE KMI opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,992 shares of company stock worth $17,619,823 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

