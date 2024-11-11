Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,148 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,720 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $16,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION stock opened at $58.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

Several research firms have commented on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.12.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

