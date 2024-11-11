Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $40.15 Million Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 279,939 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,154,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,988 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 35.8% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,811 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $48,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,493.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $3,886,282 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $157.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $160.31.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

