Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 14,983 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 423,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,983 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $33,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 32.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $84.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXS

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.