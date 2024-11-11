Loudon Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.98. 49,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,790. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $332.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

