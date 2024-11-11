Loudon Investment Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.88. 921,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,233,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
