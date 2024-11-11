Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 3.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 261,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

