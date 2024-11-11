Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $653,854,000 after purchasing an additional 637,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after purchasing an additional 515,751 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after buying an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,460,000 after buying an additional 145,504 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.51. 234,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,595. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $84.51.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.