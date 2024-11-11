Lountzis Asset Management LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 98,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 63,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ CACC traded up $5.48 on Monday, hitting $455.48. 1,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.38. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 23.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $406.53 and a 1-year high of $616.66.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.01, for a total transaction of $541,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,577,694.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.