Lountzis Asset Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.8% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.52. 287,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,051. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average of $171.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

