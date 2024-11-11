Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,987,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,987,000 after buying an additional 26,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.53 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

