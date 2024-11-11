Lument Finance Trust (LFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $135.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Separately, Raymond James cut Lument Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on Lument Finance Trust

About Lument Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.