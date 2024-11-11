Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.3 million. Lumentum also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-$0.40 EPS.

Lumentum stock traded up $10.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.85. 7,369,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,137. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

