Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires 1,272 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,099,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,127,000 after buying an additional 212,449 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,754,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,758,000 after acquiring an additional 129,479 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,428,000 after purchasing an additional 115,891 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,907,000 after purchasing an additional 687,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 337,701 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.81. 203,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.