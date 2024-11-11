Macquarie Cuts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $64.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Macquarie from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RRR. Susquehanna upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,223.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

