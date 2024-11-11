MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

MGNX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 204,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,302. The company has a market capitalization of $266.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $1,351,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 597.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 105,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,619 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 8.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.