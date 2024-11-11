Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Up 13.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) rose 13.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 1,340,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,601,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $947,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,691.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Buonasera sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,990.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $947,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,691.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,645 shares of company stock worth $1,275,215. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Magnite by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 973.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

