Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 263822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $333.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,099,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,290,561.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,314 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,161,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,389,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,927,000 after acquiring an additional 847,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,554,000 after acquiring an additional 627,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,106,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

