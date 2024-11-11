ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 179.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5,109.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 927,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,001,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,396.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $64.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $80.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.545 dividend. This represents a $6.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

