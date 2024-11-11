Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Purchases 1,132 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 0.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

ESGV opened at $106.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

