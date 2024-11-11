Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $619.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $549.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.31. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.73 and a twelve month high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.