Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $97.55 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

