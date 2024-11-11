Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 121,314 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $2,666,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

