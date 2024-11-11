Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.3 %

GEV stock opened at $341.18 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $342.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.52.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

