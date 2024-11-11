Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Impinj by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

PI opened at $203.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.72 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.63. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $239.88.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.86 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $43,712.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,870.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,685 shares of company stock valued at $63,262,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PI. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

