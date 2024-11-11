Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.