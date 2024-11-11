McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Sells $395,000.00 in Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,444. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC opened at $77.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.