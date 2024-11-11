Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,795 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 185.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $87.12 on Monday. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

